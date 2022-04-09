Analysts Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target at $4.38

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOYU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 275,072 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in DouYu International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in DouYu International by 824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 840,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in DouYu International by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 446,160 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOYU opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

