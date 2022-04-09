Analysts Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $66.85

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.31. 893,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,597. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after buying an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after buying an additional 141,986 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.