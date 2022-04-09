Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $610.57

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $606.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $506.49. The stock had a trading volume of 588,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,707. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $440.34 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

