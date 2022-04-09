Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target at $20.90

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.
NFYEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.
About NFI Group (Get Rating)
NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.
