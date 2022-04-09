Analysts Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Target Price at $8.13

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 140,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.75. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About PennantPark Investment (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

