Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) PT at C$3.97

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.97.

TCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

TCW stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.05. 2,105,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

