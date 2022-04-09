Analyzing Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) & Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Gadsden Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 4.11 $10.11 million $0.04 637.16 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 1.68% 0.41% 0.18% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 2 4 1 0 1.86 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus target price of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Gadsden Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Gadsden Properties (Get Rating)

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.