Andrew C. M. Smith Purchases 9,767 Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £19,534 ($25,618.36).

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 208 ($2.73) on Friday. Mears Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 172.70 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 228 ($2.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.