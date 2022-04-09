AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

