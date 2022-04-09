Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

ANGN opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $64.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.87.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 192.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

