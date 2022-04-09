Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,025.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,053.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 3,050 ($40.00) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.90) to GBX 3,600 ($47.21) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 208,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

