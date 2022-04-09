Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $24,156,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $20,341,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $11,311,000.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

