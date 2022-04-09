ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,900,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.05. 365,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.