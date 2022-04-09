Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

APOG stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

