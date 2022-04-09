Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

APOG opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

