Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 203.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

