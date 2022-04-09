Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $165.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.76.

Aptiv stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.69. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

