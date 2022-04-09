Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 406,635 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,472. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

