Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NYSE ADM opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

