Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

ARQT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,570 shares of company stock worth $11,323,643. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

