Arianee (ARIA20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.74 Million

Arianee (ARIA20) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $3,423.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00045834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.15 or 0.07593580 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,497.68 or 1.00060225 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,444,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

