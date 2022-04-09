Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

ARTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ARTL remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

