Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

