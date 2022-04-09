Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARVN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.06.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.