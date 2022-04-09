Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.84

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.33 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,223,841 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £5.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.83.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

