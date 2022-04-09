Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,882 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.49% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $359,000.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.