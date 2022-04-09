Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,882 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.49% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $359,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.86.
In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
