Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rambus by 106.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,573 shares of company stock worth $3,262,182. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.
