Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 182,336 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 568.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182,336 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Progress Software by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

