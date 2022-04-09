Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 107,895 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

