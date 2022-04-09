Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $319.83 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

