Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,154,684 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.