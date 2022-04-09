Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 220,922 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Calix were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Calix Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.