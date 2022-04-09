Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 476.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.40 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Heartland Financial USA Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.