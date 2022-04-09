Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 699.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after buying an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $103.36 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

