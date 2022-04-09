Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.21 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Avista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $10,961,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

