Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $11.33 Million Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 254,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.54% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

