Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 77,948 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 934.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

