Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.70% of Green Plains worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $28.13 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

