Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 146,995 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,995 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of PagSeguro Digital worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,166,000 after buying an additional 1,036,650 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after purchasing an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

