Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 96,635 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,232,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.22.

LPLA opened at $194.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day moving average is $169.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

