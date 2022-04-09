Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $11 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 238,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of Vista Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 412.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 213,150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 90.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 113,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 293,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

