Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €23.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($25.27) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($19.23) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.79 ($21.74).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

