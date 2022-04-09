Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASBFY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,367.50.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.