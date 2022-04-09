Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASBFY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,367.50.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

