Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.74.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.20. 329,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.11. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $187.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Assurant by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,052.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 42,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

