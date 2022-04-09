Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.11. Assurant has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $187.89.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

