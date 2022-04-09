AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,780.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AZN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 9,081,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.45 billion, a PE ratio of 508.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

