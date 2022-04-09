Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATHX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

ATHX opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athersys will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 164,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Athersys by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 117,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Athersys by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 293,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

