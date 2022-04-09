AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AT&T by 119.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5,950.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

T stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,227,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163,644. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.