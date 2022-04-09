AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

