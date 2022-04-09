Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of AURA opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.